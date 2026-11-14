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Home / Haryana / Man dies under mysterious circumstances after being taken into custody in Karnal

Man dies under mysterious circumstances after being taken into custody in Karnal

Family alleges death in police custody, demands FIR and fair probe; three police personnel suspended

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:59 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Family members, relatives and villagers gather outside the mortuary, demanding an FIR and a fair investigation into Jitender’s death, on Saturday, in Karnal.
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A 30-year-old man, a resident of Bijna village in Karnal, died under mysterious circumstances allegedly in police custody, triggering anger among his family members, relatives and villagers.

The family has alleged that Jitender died in police custody and demanded registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved, a fair investigation and compensation.

According to family members, Jitender was taken into custody by a team of CIA-2 on November 11 for questioning in connection with a case involving a weapon. However, the exact circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.

Police sources claimed he died of a heart attack, but the actual cause will be determined after the post-mortem report.

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Taking note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Karan Goel suspended three police personnel. “Three police personnel, including Inspector Parveen, ASI Rajinder and Head Constable Sandeep, have been suspended and further investigation is going on,” said Assandh DSP Gorakhpal Rana.

Meanwhile, ASI Sanjay allegedly sustained bullet injuries at CIA-2 and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The police have remained tight-lipped about the incident. Sources claimed the bullet was allegedly fired accidentally, resulting in the policeman sustaining injuries.

After Jitender's death, his family members, relatives and villagers reached the mortuary and demanded that the post-mortem examination be conducted by a medical board under the supervision of a magistrate.

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A judicial inquiry was initiated, and a board of doctors conducted the post-mortem under the supervision of a magistrate.

“The matter is being examined and the actual cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem report. We will take further action on the basis of findings of the investigation,” said DSP Rana.

Till the filing of this report, the family members had not taken the body and reiterated their demands.

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