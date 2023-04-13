Man duped of Rs 11.47 lakh

Yamunanagar, April 12
The police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 11.47 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to the US.
On the complaint of Hakam Singh of Gundiani village, a case was registered against Ankit, Ranbir Singh, both residents of Holi village, and Jaswinder Singh of Shahpur village yesterday.
The complainant said Ranbir told him that he and his some known persons, including Jaswinder Singh, could send his son to the US and demanded Rs 25 lakh in return.
“We gave them Rs 12.20 lakh. They didn’t send my son to the US and returned only Rs 72,500. We want the remaining Rs 11,47,500 back,” said the complainant.
