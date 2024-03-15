Man duped of Rs 11 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 14

A man was duped of nearly Rs 11 lakh on the promise of sending his son abroad.

The complainant, Harish Chand, belonging to Krishna Nagar in Yamunanagar, said his son wanted to go to Singapore. He met one Harjit Singh, who assured him that he would send his son to Singapore.

However, Harjit failed to send his son to Singapore but assured him that he would send him to Malta in Europe instead on a study visa. Harish added that when his son arrived at the airport in Malta, during checking, his documents were found to be fake and his son had to return home from the airport. He alleged that Harjit Singh committed fraud with them in connivance with one Raj Sharma of Delhi. “When we asked for our money back, Harjit threatened us of dire consequences,” alleged the complainant.

A case was registered against Harjit Singh of Yamunanagar and Raj Sharma of Delhi under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on March 12.

