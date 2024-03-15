Man duped of Rs 11 lakh

Yamunanagar, March 14
A man was duped of nearly Rs 11 lakh on the promise of sending his son abroad.
The complainant, Harish Chand, belonging to Krishna Nagar in Yamunanagar, said his son wanted to go to Singapore. He met one Harjit Singh, who assured him that he would send his son to Singapore.
However, Harjit failed to send his son to Singapore but assured him that he would send him to Malta in Europe instead on a study visa. Harish added that when his son arrived at the airport in Malta, during checking, his documents were found to be fake and his son had to return home from the airport. He alleged that Harjit Singh committed fraud with them in connivance with one Raj Sharma of Delhi. “When we asked for our money back, Harjit threatened us of dire consequences,” alleged the complainant.
A case was registered against Harjit Singh of Yamunanagar and Raj Sharma of Delhi under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on March 12.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them