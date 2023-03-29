Man duped of Rs 20L for sending daughter abroad

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 28

The police have registered a case against a man and his two sons for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 20 lakh in the name of sending his daughter to the UK.

On the complaint of Balbir Singh of Jagadhri Workshop, a case was registered against Dilbag Singh, his sons Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of Veena Nagar, at the Farakpur police station yesterday.