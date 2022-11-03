Man duped of Rs 3.6 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 2

A man has alleged that he has been duped of Rs 3.6 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in the Railways.

On the complaint of Rahul Kumar of Railway Colony, a case was registered against Sajan, a resident of Railway Colony, at the Farakpur police station here on October 31.

In his police complaint, Rahul stated that Sajan visited his house on October 10, 2021, and told him that several officials working in the Railways were well known to him. The complainant further stated that Sajan told him that he could get him a grade-III job in the Railways.

“He made a false promise and I gave him Rs 3.6 lakh for a job in the Railways,” the complainant alleged.

He further said Sajan came to his house on February 3, 2022, and gave him an official letter of a job in the Railways. “He gave me a fake job letter and told me that I could join within two or three days. But, I got no job. Now, he is not returning my money. When I ask him to return my money, he threatens me with dire consequences,” alleged the complainant.