Man duped of Rs 35.88L

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 19

The police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 35.88 lakh on the pretext of providing him a 160-kanal farmland at a village of Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of Pradeep Kumar of Saraswati Nagar, a case was registered against Jitendra of Bhainsa Tibba village of Panchkula district, Meena, Raksha and Karnailo Devi, all residents of a Rajpura village under Sections 420, 406 and 506 of the IPC at Chhappar police station of Yamunanagar.

Kumar alleged that Jitendra threatened him of dire consequences if he took any legal action against them.

#Yamunanagar