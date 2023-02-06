Man duped of Rs 5.20 lakh in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 5

A resident of Rasulpur village of Yamunanagar district was allegedly duped of Rs 5.20 lakh by conmen.In a complaint to the police, Sukhdev Singh of Rasulpur village said he received a call on February 3 from a man, who claimed to be his cousin (son of father’s sister).

He said the caller requested him to transfer a payment of Rs 5.20 lakh in his bank account urgently. He further said he gave him another person’s phone number to get his bank account number. “The other person gave me the bank account number. I trusted them and I transferred Rs 5.20 lakh from my bank account to that bank account number given to me,” the complainant said. He said later he realised that he was duped by the conmen.

On the complaint of Sukhdev Singh, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at the Sadhaura police station on February 3, 2023.