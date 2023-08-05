Man duped of Rs 52 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 4

The police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 52 lakh on the pretext of online trade.

On the complaint of Rajiv Kumar of Ghespur village in Yamunanagr district, a case was registered under Sections 406, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber police station in Yamunanagar on August 3.

The complainant said he was defrauded through an app and was promised profit on investment.

