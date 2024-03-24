Man duped of Rs 62L in Jind, two booked

Jind, March 23
A man was duped of Rs 62.53 lakh after being lured into investing in a herbal company on the promise of swift growth. The Jind police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 506 of the IPC against two persons in the Civil Line police station in Jind and started investigation.
According to information, the complainant, Deepak, a resident of Kharanthi village, alleged that he had attended a meeting organised by the accused in Jind two years ago. The accused, Ashok, a resident of
Rajpura Bhain village in Jind, and Dinesh, a resident of Dadhi Chillar village in Charkhi Dadri village, owns a firm ‘Aapki Udaan 24’, a herbal private limited.
He stated in the complaint that the accused promised him that their company was witnessing growth and asked him to invest in the firm.
He said after initial investment, he was given profit to build trust. Later, they misled him about the financial status of the firm.
They showed the progress of the company and asked him for more investments. He said after he invested a total of Rs 62. 53 lakh, they started ignoring him and giving him wrong facts about the firm.
The complainant said when he realised that he was being cheated, he demanded his money back. However, the accused threatened him and refused to return the money.
