Man duped of Rs 70 lakh on pretext of job

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 19

A resident of Sector 43 was allegedly duped of about Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of being provided an income for liking videos on social media. An FIR was registered at the Cybercrime (East) police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Akshay Yadav, on February 27, a girl named Akanksha got in touch with him on the Telegram app with a job offer. Soon after, he was promised a job in an online travel company.

"They sent a link and asked me to register on it. After registering, Rs 1,200 was credited in my account, following which the task of liking and rating videos was given to me. They won my trust with the transferring of money in my account. After this, on the pretext of better profit on investment, I was made to deposit Rs 69,99,513 through 30 transactions in different bank accounts," said Akshay in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. The police say that they have started an investigation.