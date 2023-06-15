Man duped of over Rs 1 crore

Gurugram, June 14
A resident of Palam Vihar was allegedly duped of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of investment in an e-commerce company. Complainant Vishal Sharma, a resident of Sector 23, mentioned in his police complaint that Priyank Kumar Sisodia, a resident of Sector 72, in association with Manisha Chauhan of Ghaziabad, duped him.
According to Vishal, Priyank told him that he was soon going to become director in e-commerce firm M/s Uniwallet Services Limited. Introducing Manisha Chauhan as its CEO, he convinced him to invest Rs 1.5 crore with the promise 20% share in the company. Later, I found it to be a scam,” he alleged. Investigating officer Dharambir Singh said a probe was under way.
