Man duped of Rs 2.50 lakh

Yamunanagar: The police have booked a person on the charges of duping a man of Rs 2.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. On the complaint of Vishal of Kanhari Kalan village, a case was registered against Rajesh of Gadhauli village at Chhappar police station of Yamunanagar district on July 6. The complainant said he met Rajesh in May 2022 and he told him that he sent youths abroad. “I gave him Rs 2.50 lakh as advance money, but the accused neither got my visa processed nor did he return the money,” he alleged. TNS
Body of woman recovered
Kurukshetra: The naked body of a woman was recovered from a secluded area along the national highway near Pratapgarh village under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. After getting information, local police officials reached the spot and started investigation. The SHO of Thanesar Sadar police station said the body appeared to be about three days old. There were no visible injury marks on the body, which has been shifted to LNJP Hospital. It will be kept there for 72 hours for identification. The name Puja was tattooed on her arm. TNS
24 illegal ‘ahatas’ raided
Chandigarh: The CM’s flying squad raided 24 illegal ‘ahatas’ across Panchkula, Ambala, Jind, Kaithal, Hisar, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari and registered cases against 12 persons. In Gurugram, the raids were conducted from June 30 to July 6 and the ‘ahatas’ were told to pay a penalty of Rs 10.89 crore to the Excise Department.
