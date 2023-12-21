Man duped of Rs 27.5 lakh on pretext of car sale in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 20

A DLF Phase 4 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 27.5 lakh by men posing as car dealers in Gurugram. The suspects lured him into buying a luxury car for Rs 80.93 lakh, of which Rs 27.5 lakh was paid in advance by the victim. The suspects have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Prashant.

In his complaint, victim Shrestha Sharma said in August, Deepak — using two different mobile numbers — sent him photographs of vehicles available for sale. When contacted, Deepak promised him to sell an SUV to him, and also sent him his office address. After a deal was struck at Rs 80.93 lakh, Sharma transferred Rs 27.5 lakh to Deepak’s bank account.

“Following this, on December 3, he sent me to Mohan Co-operative, where Prashant showed me the car. However, neither they gave me the car nor returned my money. When I went to their office, at the location given by Deepak, there was no such office there! Following this, I informed the police,” Sharma said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against Deepak and Prashant under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station on Tuesday.

“We are trying to nab the suspects,” Investigating Officer ASI Vikas Kumar said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Gurugram