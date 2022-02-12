Man duped of Rs 7 lakh, bizmen booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 11

The police have registered a case of cheating against two persons after a man alleged he was duped of Rs 7.71 lakh by sending a defective machine for his factory.

On the complaint of Pankaj Malhotra of Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Sarika Pandey and Vivek Pandey, proprietor and partner of a Noida-based firm.

The complainant said he gave an order to the firm for supplying a roasting machine on August 18, 2021. The machine was to be supplied to them for Rs 6,75,000, excluding GST, which was also to be paid by the complainant. He said the machine was delivered on October 22, 2021 after a delay of more than one month. “We paid the entire amount including GST. Only Rs 20,000 were due, which were to be paid after the installation,” he said.

The suspects did not send their engineer to instal the machine. Pankaj hired another engineer, but the machine did not run. —