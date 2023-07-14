Man electrocuted as vehicle comes in contact with wires

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 13

A 21-year-old man was electrocuted when a mini-truck got in contact with overhead electricity wires in Palam Vihar on Wednesday night.

The police said some youths of Salapur Khera Colony from Delhi were on way to Haridwar. They booked a canter and DJ with big speakers. When they reached near Chippi Colony, the speakers got entangled with the overhead electricity wires. Injured Priyanshu was scorched badly and died during treatment at a private hospital.

An FIR was registered against the canter driver, Brij Bhushan.

