Man ends life, 94 booked

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 9

A man identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Harsola village, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in a field today. He left a suicide note, stating 94 people were responsible for his death. In the note, he alleged that he had to suffer huge financial losses because of them.

“As per the suicide note, we have registered a case under Sections 306, 34, and 506 of the IPC,” said SP Maqsood Ahmed.

As per information, Naresh’s brother found him hanging in the tubewell room at his farm. He took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.