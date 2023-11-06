Man ends life after ‘killing’ son, daughter at Jhajjar village

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, November 5

A man allegedly killed his minor son and daughter before committing suicide at their house in Gangadva village under the Badli police station on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Karamveer (37), a bus driver in Delhi, Muskan (13) and Tanuj (11). The incident came to the fore when their bodies were found hanging in a room on the upper floor of their house.

Suman, wife of Karamveer, in the police complaint blamed her husband’s friend Naveen of Soldha village for the incident stating that Naveen had taken loan over seven years ago for buying two vehicles. Karamveer had given his guarantee for that, but Naveen stopped repaying the loan. Consequently, the bank recently issued a recovery notice to Karamveer in this respect, which left her husband under mental pressure.

Narrating the incident, Suman said Karamveer as usual came to the house from Delhi on Friday evening and after sometime began quarrelling with her.

“I tried to calm him down but to no avail. Thereafter, I went to my father-in-law’s house in the village to call someone from there to pacify my husband. I, along with my in-laws, returned home after half-an-hour and found bodies of my husband and children hanging in the room,” said the wife.

The police have registered a case against Naveen in this respect and started investigation.

