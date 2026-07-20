Man ends life after killing wife in Hisar village

A man died by suicide after reportedly strangulating his wife to death following a domestic discord in Mayyar village of the district on Sunday night.

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The deceased have been identified as Bajlit Singh and his wife Darshna.

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According to reports, Singh — who was reportedly working as DJ player — hanged himself in the same room where he killed his wife.

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As per police, the couple had an argument over a domestic issue on Sunday night. As the argument escalated, Baljit allegedly strangled Darshana with her dupatta.

The couple's two children were sleeping in another room when the incident took place. When the children woke up in the morning and entered the room, they found both their parents dead and informed other family members.

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On receiving the information, Sadar Police Station SHO Virender Singh reached the spot and took the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was linked to a domestic dispute.

The police said that they were recording the statements of the family members and would proceed further as per the statements and investigation into the matter.