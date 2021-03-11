Man ends life on Sonepat court premises

Sonepat, May 31
A young farmer reportedly consumed some poisonous substance on the Sonepat court premises here today after alleging that no action was taken against some persons who had taken loan on his land by tampering with the records.
He was admitted to the BPS Khanpur medical college, where he died.
The police have booked eight persons for alleged abetment to suicide and started probe in the matter. A two-page suicide note was also recovered in this regard.
The deceased was identified as Sunil of Shahzadpur village. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered in this regard.
