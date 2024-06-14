Man falls for sextortion trap, loses Rs 78,000

Gurugram, June 13
A Devilal Colony resident was allegedly duped of Rs 78,599 through sextortion. An FIR was registered at the Cyber West police station.
The complainant said on April 30, he got a video call on his WhatsApp from a girl, who was naked. She later made an objectionable video and cut the call abruptly, he added.
The complainant said, “After some time, a person posing as a crime branch officer called and asked me to pay Rs 20,000. He threatened me that he would circulate my nude video clip on social media.”
“I transferred Rs 20,000, but he said that I will have to pay him again if I wanted to get the clip deleted. I got scared and transferred Rs 58,999 again on a UPI number. Later, I realised that I had been duped and contacted the police,” he added.
An FIR was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC on Wednesday. A senior police officer said they were trying to identify the accused.
