Man falls off 14th floor in Faridabad, dies

A retired bank manager died after falling off the 14th floor of Savana Society in Faridabad on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 8 am on Tuesday when the elderly man was going to pour water in the pots kept on the edge of the skywalk. At that very moment, the slab broke from below and he fell off the skywalk, and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. The police took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

According to the police, no complaint has been received from the family yet. However, residents of the society said all the skywalks built in the society had become completely dilapidated. A complaint was given to the RWA regarding this a week ago, but no action was taken yet.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kulwant Singh (66). After receiving information, the residents gathered on the spot. “We have not received any complaint from the family of the deceased. If a complaint is received, further action will be taken,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of the BPTP police station.