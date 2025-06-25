DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Man falls off 14th floor in Faridabad, dies

Man falls off 14th floor in Faridabad, dies

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A retired bank manager died after falling off the 14th floor of Savana Society in Faridabad on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 8 am on Tuesday when the elderly man was going to pour water in the pots kept on the edge of the skywalk. At that very moment, the slab broke from below and he fell off the skywalk, and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. The police took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

According to the police, no complaint has been received from the family yet. However, residents of the society said all the skywalks built in the society had become completely dilapidated. A complaint was given to the RWA regarding this a week ago, but no action was taken yet.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kulwant Singh (66). After receiving information, the residents gathered on the spot. “We have not received any complaint from the family of the deceased. If a complaint is received, further action will be taken,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of the BPTP police station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts