Man, father held in Yamunanagar firing case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 3

The police have arrested a man and his father in a firing case in which two persons got seriously injured.

The accused have been identified as Rajan Verma and his father Pawan Verma of Yamunanagar. The injured are Nitin and Ishant Sharma of Sasauli village.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesperson, said Rajan and Pawan were booked and arrested yesterday. He said they were today produced before a court in Jagadhri, which sent them to one-day police remand.

Deepak Sharma of Sasauli village told the police that he was taking medicine from a store on Sunday evening. His brother Ishant and one of his friends Mandeep Singh of Kheri Rangdaan village were also standing there, he said.

“Rajan and Pawan came to their jewellery shop. Rajan had an argument with Ishant on some issue and opened fire with a revolver on his brother. Ishant suffered a bullet injury on his stomach,” he alleged.

“In the meantime, Nitin came there. He sat in our car to help Ishant. But, Rajan again opened fire and a bullet hit Nitin too,” he said.

