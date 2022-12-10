Man found dead at cremation ground; kin allege murder

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 9

A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the cremation ground of Garhi Khajur village today morning. The deceased has been identified as Ranjeet.

His family members have alleged that he was murdered. They demanded that the persons involved in this case should be arrested soon.

They said Ranjeet was a labourer and lived in a temple near the cremation ground. His body was spotted by some locals, who further informed the police.

The SHO of Gharaunda, Deepak Kumar, along with a team of forensic experts, reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against five persons on the complaint of the family. We are investigating all angles in the case,” he said.