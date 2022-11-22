Man found dead at his house in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 21

The decomposed body of an 80-year-old man was found from his house at Prem Nagar in the city on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Manohar Lal, a retired employee of the Excise Department.

As per residents, the body had some injury marks on face and it seemed it was bitten by rats. He was living alone in the house for the past 10 years and his family members live in Gurugram. After getting information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The police said the family members had been informed about the death.

