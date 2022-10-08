Man found dead, family alleges murder

Yamunanagar, October 7
A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the PWD office here on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Suresh (48) of Azad Nagar in Yamunanagar.
A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at the City police station here. As per the FIR, a private gunman of a person saw a man lying unconscious near the PWD office at 7.40 pm on Wednesday and he informed the police. The police found that the man was dead. A visiting card was found in his pocket that helped the police reach his family members.
