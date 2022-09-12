Man found dead in truck

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, September 11

A middle-aged man from Rajasthan was found dead in a truck loaded with gravel in Bahadurgarh town today. The deceased, Ram Kumar of Sikar district, worked as truck cleaner. No case was registered till the filing of this report, but the truck driver had been rounded up for questioning.

The incident came to light when the truck was being unloaded at a building material site in Bahadurgarh town. Ram Kumar was found buried under the gravel in the truck. The truck was loaded at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. The driver claimed Ram Kumar was sleeping in the truck at that time, police sources said.

The Sadar police station SHO said the exact cause of the death would be known only after the autopsy report was received. “Deceased’s family members have been informed about the incident and we are awaiting their statement to register a case. Ram Kumar might have been buried under the gravel while the truck was being loaded,” he said.

