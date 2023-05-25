Man found dead, wife booked on murder charge

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 24

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented house in Bhagwanpur village of Yamunanagar district today. Relatives of the deceased, Sukhwinder Singh, have reportedly alleged that he was murdered by his wife.

Kusum Bala, SHO of the Sadar police station, Jagadhri, said that on the complaint of the sister of the victim, Dimple, a case had been registered against the wife of the deceased under Section 302 of the IPC.

According to information, Sukhwinder Singh belonged to Ahmadpur village of Ambala district, but he, along with his wife, had been living at a rented room in Bhagwanpur village for the past about eight months.

The victim was reportedly working at a plywood factory in Bhagwanpur village.

The SHO said that the body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, for a postmortem examination and further investigation into the case was on.