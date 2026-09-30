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Home / Haryana / Man found dead with gunshot wound inside SUV in Rohtak

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside SUV in Rohtak

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Kumar, was a resident of Janta Colony

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:25 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Police and people gather at the crime scene in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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A 40-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a Scorpio SUV outside the Congress office at Ambedkar Chowk in Rohtak on Wednesday. A licensed revolver was recovered from the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Janta Colony. The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.

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While the deceased’s family alleged that he was murdered over a financial dispute, the police said preliminary findings suggested suicide. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot and collected blood samples and other evidence.

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Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar, SHO of the Arya Nagar police station, said Pradeep was a contractor. He said a case would be registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the family.

“During the preliminary investigation, a bullet wound was found near the ear pit, indicating a possible case of suicide. However, the investigation is under way. A revolver was also recovered from inside the vehicle,” he said.

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The SHO said the police had received information that Pradeep’s SUV had hit another vehicle near the Double Railway Crossing and subsequently collided with a motorcycle before the incident. The sequence of events was being investigated, he added.

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