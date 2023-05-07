Man found murdered in Faridabad

Gurugram, May 6
A 25-year-old man, who had come from Meerut to Faridabad to attend a wedding at Mawai village, was strangled to death by an unknown person. His body was found on a vacant ground of the HSVP in Sector 12.
An FIR has been registered. The deceased has been identified as Kiyaru. A towel was found tied around his neck. Marks of a three-wheeler tyres were also found on the spot. The police suspect that he was strangulated at another place and later, his body was brought to Sector 12 in a three-wheeler and dumped.
Mukesh Malhotra, DCP (Crime), said “All crime branches have started the probe and are exploring the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby.”
