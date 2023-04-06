Man gets 10-year jail for snatching earrings

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: RP Singh, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), District Court, Jagadhri, on Wednesday awarded 10-year jail term to Dharmendra Kumar of Topra Kalan village of the district for snatching earrings from a woman, Pooja of Radaur, by entering in her house. Public Prosecutor Aman Kaushik said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.