Man gets 10-year RI for raping widow in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 10

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagandeep Mittal on Friday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a widow on the pretext of marrying her. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict.

Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, District Attorney, said the matter was reported to the police on October 1, 2021.

A woman in her complaint to the police said her husband died on October 24, 2015. She further alleged that she was alone on January 14, 2020, when Mahipal, a neighbour, entered her house and clicked some photographs while she was taking a bath in the bathroom. He made physical relations with her several times after taking her to a hotel at Panipat on the pretext of marrying her.

He also took Rs 2.5 lakh from her. She regularly asked him to marry her but he didn’t. The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh from her and threatened that he would make her photographs viral on social media.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Mahipal under Section 376 (2) (N) and 506 of the IPC.

The woman also committed suicide by jumping before a running train and after that the GRP registered a separate case against Mahipal under Section 306 of the IPC on October 2, 2021.

DA Chaudhary said the fast-track court of ASJ Gagandeep Mittal on Friday awarded 10 years RI to Mahipal under Section 376 (2)(N) of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and RI for three years under Section 506 of the IPC and Rs 5,000 fine on him.