Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 5

The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act) of the district court, Jagadhri awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a minor girl.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said as per the judgment delivered on March 4, 2023, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Deepak, alias Raja (27), of a colony in Yamunanagar.

He said in case of default in the payment of the fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year.

On the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case was registered against Deepak, alias Raja, under Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the City police station in Yamunanagar on January 29, 2020.