Man gets 10-yr jail for rape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 24

A local court today sentenced a man to 10 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 for raping a woman after threatening to kill her family. The court also ordered that if the convict, Prakash, a native of Gorakhpur in UP, failed to pay the fine in time, his imprisonment shall be increased.

The convict was booked under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC on September 3, 2020, at the women’s police station in Manesar.

According to the police, the victim had said that Prakash, who was her neighbour in Manesar, and her husband were colleagues in a private company and that he accused visited her house regularly.

“On June 2, 2020, Prakash visited my house in my husband’s absence and raped me, and threatened to kill my husband and family. I did not tell my husband out of fear. He would call me up and threaten to rape me again. Since I could not bear it anymore, I finally told my husband,” she had said in her complaint.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested and admitted to have raped the woman.