Yamunanagar: Man gets 10-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, October 5

A fast track special court here, sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 on convict Akram Khan (21).

In case of the default in the payment of the fine, he will undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months.

Following the complaint of the victim’s father, a case was registered against Akram Khan under Sections 363, 366A of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 4 of the Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences Act at the Sadar police station on December 22, 2020.

According to the complainant, on December 21, 2020, his daughter (16) had left for college in Ambala but did not return home. He told the police that they suspected Akram to have taken their daughter on the pretext of marrying her.

On December 24, 2020, the police found the girl near Pansara village. Later, the accused was arrested and he confessed that he sexually abused the girl.

