Man gets 10-yr RI in POCSO case

Yamunanagar, October 21
An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act), Yamunanagar, has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for trying to sexually abuse a 13-year-old girl.
The convict was identified as Kapil (21) of Jagadhri.
Special Public Prosecutor Guldev Kumar Tandan said a fine of Rs 70,000 was imposed on the convict, failure to pay which would result in additional simple imprisonment of one year. He said the ASJ delivered the judgment on October 20. A case was registered against Kapil under the IPC and POCSO Act on June 4, 2022.
