Man gets 10-yr RI in sexual abuse case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 18

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court in Jagadhri sentenced a man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said delivering the judgment on February 17, 2023, the Additional Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Saleem, alias Boni of Gari Hamida colony of Yamunanagar.

He said in default of the payment of fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year. A man of a colony in Yamunanagar lodged a complaint with the police on July 2, 2020m alleging that his minor daughter (over 17-year-old) had gone missing from home on June 30, 2020.

Later, the police recovered the girl on August 7, 2020, and arrested Saleem alias Boni for sexually abusing the minor girl.