Man gets 20-year jail for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 11

A fast-track court in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday sentenced a man, Deepak of Harnaul village, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11 and half-year-old girl.

The court also sentenced two other persons Bhim, alias Shubham, of Hamida Colony, Yamunanagar, and Shahil of Harnaul village, to five years imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on the convict, Deepak, also.

The father of the victim told the police that his minor daughter was found missing from home on the morning of July 6, 2019. On the complaint of the father, a case was registered against an unknown person under Section 365 at the Jathlana police station on July 6, 2019. The next day on July 7, the complainant along with his daughter reached the police station. As per the FIR, the victim’s father told the police that Deepak and Bhim kidnapped his daughter on their motorcycle.He further told the police that they took her to an isolated place in the area of Pratap Nagar block of the district, where Deepak sexually abused her.He added that after committing the crime, Deepak left the girl at the bus stop of her village at about 2 am.

According to information, the third convict Shahil helped Deepak and the girl talk to each other on the mobile phone.

Later, the police added Sections 376 DB, 120-B and 201 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act in the FIR.

