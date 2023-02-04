Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

Karnal, February 3
A court of the Additional Sessions Judge Renu Bala on Friday awarded 20 years imprisonment to a man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2019.
A fine of Rs 35,000 was also imposed on convict Gurmeet, a resident of Dachar village under the Nissing police station.
District Attorney Pankaj Kumar said the father of 15-year-old girl had filed a complaint on March 6, 2019 that his daughter had gone missing from the house. They found the girl on March 21, 2019. The girl had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by Gurmeet at gunpoint, who was arrested on March 23.
