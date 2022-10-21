Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 20

A fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Thursday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to an accused for raping a-13-year-old minor girl here. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, district attorney (DA), said the case was reported to the Model Town police on August 6, 2019.

A woman of Mau in Uttar Pradesh in her complaint to the police said she was living with family in a rented accommodation at a village. Her father had died and she had gone to her parental home on April 9, 2018, while her husband and 13-year-old daughter were at home. She further alleged that a person named Raju came to her home at night when her daughter was alone.

He took her daughter with him in a vehicle-canter by saying that her father had sustained injuries in an accident and he was admitted to a hospital.He stopped the vehicle near Binjhol where accused Suresh of Akalgarh village in Jind district, who is a cousin of Raju, met them.

Suresh raped her minor daughter in the vehicle at gunpoint and also threatened to kill her and family members. After that they took her daughter to their relative’s home where they kept her hostage for more than one year. Her daughter also got pregnant.

Following the complaint, the Model Town police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act and arrested the accused on August 7, 2019, Chaudhary said.

DA Chaudhary said the court on Thursday awarded 20 years’ RI and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Suresh of Jind under Section 6 of POCSO Act, RI for 20 years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code; RI for five years and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 3 of the SC/ST Act and RI for one year each under Section 342 and 506 of the IPC.