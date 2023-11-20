Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 19

A special and fast-track court in Jind sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonmentfor raping a minor girl in Jind district on Saturday.

Additional District and Session Judge Dr Chander Hass while holding the accused guilty awarded the jail term and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. The convict will undergo additional two year and three months jail term in case he fails to deposit the penalty.

According to information, the police had booked the accused on September 29, 2022 on the charges of rape of a 17-year-old girl under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The police identified the accused as Amanjeet. The accused started blackmailing the victim and even threatened her with dire consequences after committing the crime.

#Hisar #Jind