Yamunanagar: UP man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, September 9
A fast-track special court in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a minor girl.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict, Satya Parkash (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
In his complaint, the father of the victim said his daughter was studying in Class VIII when the incident happened.
“When I returned home on January 20, 2021, my daughter was missing. I suspected that Satya, who was living in the same colony as hers, had lured her,” the father said.
A case was registered against Satya under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on January 20, 2021.
