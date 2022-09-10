Yamunanagar: UP man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 9

A fast-track special court in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict, Satya Parkash (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

In his complaint, the father of the victim said his daughter was studying in Class VIII when the incident happened.

“When I returned home on January 20, 2021, my daughter was missing. I suspected that Satya, who was living in the same colony as hers, had lured her,” the father said.

A case was registered against Satya under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on January 20, 2021.

