Man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 22

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, awarded 20-years rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a minor girl, on Monday.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.07 lakh on the convict, Ramzan (20), belonging to the same village as the victim.

In default of the payment of fine, the convict will further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months. On the complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered against Ramzan under Sections 376 (3), 452, 506 of the IPC and Sections 6, 12 of the POCSO Act at the Chhachhrauli police station on August 22, 2023. The complainant said his daughter was studying in Class X at a government school situated in the neighborhood village.

He said the accused used to harass his daughter on her way to school. “Along with other family members, I had gone to a religious place in Rajasthan. My mother and my minor daughter were at home. When we returned home from Rajasthan at about 11.30 pm on August 15, 2022, Ramzan ran out of our house,” alleged the complainant.

He further said when they went inside the house, their daughter was crying.

He added that their daughter told them that Ramzan forcibly entered the house and sexually abused her.

He said their daughter also told them that the accused had been sexually abusing her for the past about three months.

“The accused threatened my daughter that if she told anyone about the incident of sexual abuse, he will kill her family members,” alleged the complainant.

#Yamunanagar