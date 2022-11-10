Panipat: Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 9

The fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Wednesday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a 14-year-old girl here. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict.

District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the Chandnibagh police on April 21, 2019. A woman of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh in her complaint to the Chandnibagh police said she along with her family lived in the quarters constructed by a factory in the Weavers Colony.

She along with her husband was working at a factory here. Her 14-year-old daughter had been complaining of abdominal pain for many days. They took her to the doctor where doctors told them that she was pregnant.

On asking her, she disclosed that Panna Lal of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh who was also working in a factory, had raped her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Following her complaint, the Chandnibagh police registered a case and began a probe in the matter and arrested Panna Lal on April 22, 2019 and produced him before the court.

Chaudhary further said the POCSO court of ASJ Sukhpreet Singh on Wednesday sentenced Panna Lal to 20 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act; RI for five years and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for the convict under Section 450 of the IPC; RI for 20 years and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and RI for 20 years under Section 376 (3) of the IPC .

