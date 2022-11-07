Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 6

A fast-track special court under the POCSO Act in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a POCSO case.

The convict, Salman (23) of Kisanpura Damla village of Yamunanagar district, had solemnised marriage with a minor girl (14 years) and committed sexual assault with her repeatedly, resulting in her pregnancy.

In a judgment pronounced on November 3, 2022, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the convict.

The court acquitted Safdar Ali, who is the father of the convict, Salman, for lack of evidence.

However, the court ordered the release of two accused in the case, Roshan Ali and Safik on probation of good conduct under Section 4 (1) of the Probation of Offenders Act 1958 for a period of two years. They allegedly played a role in solemnising the marriage.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR under Sections 376 (3), 120-B of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act 2012 and Sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was registered at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on August 27, 2020.

In her complaint to the police, the complainant alleged that she was 14-year-old and was physically and mentally weak. She said she belonged to a poor family and her father did not reside with them. She alleged that around six-seven months ago, her marriage was forcibly solemnised and now she was five-month pregnant.

She further alleged that her-in-laws had been torturing her mentally and physically and no proper care was taken of her in her present condition.

#Yamunanagar