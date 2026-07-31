DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Panipat

Man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Panipat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:26 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Fast Track (POCSO) Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge on Friday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years to a man for raping a 17-year-old minor girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 upon the convict.

Advertisement

Rajesh Chaudhary, Deputy Director of Prosecution, said that the matter was reported to the Samalkha police on June 16, 2024.

Advertisement

A woman, the grandmother (Nani) of the victim, in her complaint to the Samalkha police said that her granddaughter was living with her since her birth. She further said that gran daughter revealed that Rupesh, who was also living in rented accommodation, had raped her on May 18, 2024. The accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone.

Advertisement

Following her complaint, the Samalkha police had registered a case under Section 376, 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act and began a probe into the matter.

The police conducted her medico-legal examination, in which she was found pregnant. The police arrested the accused Rupesh of Bihar and produced him before the court. The accused also accepted the incident.

Advertisement

After getting permission from the Child Welfare Committee, a medical board was constituted in the civil hospital for her abortion and her abortion was conducted on June 23.

The police collected the samples and sent them for analysis to the FSL Madhuban.

Following the scientific evidence, reports of the FSL and witness statements, Additional Sessions Judge Piyush Sharma on Friday awarded 20 years RI to Rupesh and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 upon him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts