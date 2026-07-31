Man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Panipat

The Fast Track (POCSO) Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge on Friday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years to a man for raping a 17-year-old minor girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 upon the convict.

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Rajesh Chaudhary, Deputy Director of Prosecution, said that the matter was reported to the Samalkha police on June 16, 2024.

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A woman, the grandmother (Nani) of the victim, in her complaint to the Samalkha police said that her granddaughter was living with her since her birth. She further said that gran daughter revealed that Rupesh, who was also living in rented accommodation, had raped her on May 18, 2024. The accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone.

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Following her complaint, the Samalkha police had registered a case under Section 376, 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act and began a probe into the matter.

The police conducted her medico-legal examination, in which she was found pregnant. The police arrested the accused Rupesh of Bihar and produced him before the court. The accused also accepted the incident.

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After getting permission from the Child Welfare Committee, a medical board was constituted in the civil hospital for her abortion and her abortion was conducted on June 23.

The police collected the samples and sent them for analysis to the FSL Madhuban.

Following the scientific evidence, reports of the FSL and witness statements, Additional Sessions Judge Piyush Sharma on Friday awarded 20 years RI to Rupesh and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 upon him.