 Man gets 20-yr jail for raping stepdaughter : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Man gets 20-yr jail for raping stepdaughter

Man gets 20-yr jail for raping stepdaughter

Man gets 20-yr jail for raping stepdaughter

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 13

The court of Additional District and Session Judge, Faridabad, Hemraj Mittal on Thursday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for raping his stepdaughter. As per the court order, Rs 50,000 will be given to the victim from the fine amount.

According to the police, the case was registered against the stepfather of the girl in 2019 when she was 12 years old. As per her complaint, her stepfather was raping her for a long time. On the morning of December 6 in 2019, he again raped her. The victim told about this to her mother and after a quarrel between husband and wife, the mother of the girl rushed her to the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in December 2019 against the accused at the women police station, NIT, Faridabad.

Since then, the matter had been pending in the court, and the police submitted a chargesheet and also produced witnesses and evidence in the court. Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal on Thursday sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000.

#Faridabad #Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

2
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

3
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

4
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

5
Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

6
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

7
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

8
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

9
Himachal

60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

10
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

PM Modi receives highest honour; UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

PM Modi receives highest honour; UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Pari...

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

PRTC bus driver’s body found

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Pay Rs 30K per acre to flood-hit farmers, demands Patiala MP

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge