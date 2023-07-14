Man gets 20-yr jail for raping stepdaughter

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 13

The court of Additional District and Session Judge, Faridabad, Hemraj Mittal on Thursday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for raping his stepdaughter. As per the court order, Rs 50,000 will be given to the victim from the fine amount.

According to the police, the case was registered against the stepfather of the girl in 2019 when she was 12 years old. As per her complaint, her stepfather was raping her for a long time. On the morning of December 6 in 2019, he again raped her. The victim told about this to her mother and after a quarrel between husband and wife, the mother of the girl rushed her to the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in December 2019 against the accused at the women police station, NIT, Faridabad.

Since then, the matter had been pending in the court, and the police submitted a chargesheet and also produced witnesses and evidence in the court. Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal on Thursday sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000.

#Faridabad #Gurugram