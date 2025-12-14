Man gets 20-yr jail term for sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under POCSO Act) has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Sudhir Sindher said a fine of Rs 20,000 has also been imposed on convict Mehtab, who hails from a village under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station in Yamunanagar district. Failure to pay the fine will add one more year to his sentence.

The girl was playing on the street outside her home on January 30, 2025, when Mehtab lured her to a nearby forest by offering her chowmein noodles and sexually abused her.