Man gets 20-yr RI for minor's rape

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 4

The fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Wednesday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a 15-year-old of the Madlauda area in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on him.

District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the Madlauda police on November 8, 2016.

The police arrested the accused Krishan of Sati Colony on the same day and produced him in a court.