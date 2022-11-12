Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 11

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahesh Kumar has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor, besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

According to an official of the Police Department, the order came in a case registered under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act and Sections 363, 366-A and 376 of the IPC on September 4, 2019.

According to the FIR lodged on the complaint of the victim’s kin, convict Ashok of Palwal city abducted a 15-year-old girl while she was on her way to her school. He later assaulted her sexually on September 3, 2019.

SP Rajesh Duggal said Ashok, who was arrested soon after the incident, was convicted on Thursday. He would have to serve an additional one year in jail in case of the non-payment of fine.

