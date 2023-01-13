Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 12

A fast-track Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh today sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a five-years-old girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported in a textile mill, where the minor was staying, under the limits if Chandnibagh police station on June 16, 2019. The girl’s mother in her complaint mentioned to the police that On the day of the incident, her two daughters were alone in the room when her cousin Sikander arrived. He sent her elder daughter to bring food for him and raped the younger daughter, she told the police.

She had added that her daughter, who was in pain, informed her about the incident on June 14. Following the complaint at Chandnibagh police station, a case against Sikander was registered under various sections of the POCSO Act.

